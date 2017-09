Wisconsin’s unemployment rate rose last month. The state’s jobless rate increased from 3.2 percent in July to 3.4 percent in August.

The Department of Workforce Development reports the state lost 5,200 private sector jobs between the two months.

Wisconsin’s unemployment rate dipped as low as 3.1 percent in May and June after hovering just over 4.0 percent for much of the latter half of 2016. Wisconsin is currently a full point below the national unemployment rate of 4.4 percent.