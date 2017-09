A 54-year-old Green Bay man has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental defect to charges that he sexually mistreated a horse at an Eaton farm.

Sterling Rachwal is scheduled to stand trial December 6 for the alleged February incident.

Rachwal faces similar charges in Manitowoc County for reportedly assaulting a horse in a Maribel barn.

He has previously been convicted of similar incidents in a handful of other Wisconsin counties.

WTAQ