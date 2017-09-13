UW-Madison falls in rankings of ‘best public colleges’

The University of Wisconsin Madison slipped two spots from last year in annual rankings released by U.S. News and World Report.

The state’s flagship campus fell to number 12 on the list of best public colleges in the nation, which was released this week.

The UW also saw a slight drop in its ranking for all U.S. colleges and universities, coming in at 46th in a six-way tie. The rating was also down two spots from a year ago.

In the area of “strong commitment to undergraduate teaching,” Madison was sixth among public colleges and 14th overall. Among public campuses in the Midwest, U.S. News ranks La Crosse fourth, Eau Claire fifth, Stevens Point ninth, and Stout 15th.