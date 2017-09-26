UW’s Rettke garners another freshman honor

For the third time this season, Dana Rettke of the Wisconsin volleyball team was named the Big Ten Conference Freshman of the Week.

The 6’8 middle blocker recorded six career highs on the weekend. She had a team high 19 kills on 34 attack attempts against Michigan State on Friday night.

On Sunday, Rettke recorded career bests of five service aces, including four in the third set, against Michigan. She also recorded a career high nine blocks vs. the Wolverines.

The Badgers (10-1 overall, 1-1 Big Ten) takes to the road for the first time in Big Ten play this week, traveling to Iowa (12-3, 1-1) and eighth ranked Nebraska (9-3, 2-0) on Friday and Saturday.

Badgers drop in poll

After falling to Michigan State on Friday night in five sets, the Badgers dropped two places to seventh in this week’s AVCA Top-25 Coaches’ Poll. Wisconsin has been ranked in the national poll for 49 straight weeks, including 26 consecutive weeks in the top 10.