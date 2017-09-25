Vinehout announces run for governor

A state lawmaker from western Wisconsin is the latest Democrat to join the growing field of candidates for governor.

State Senator Kathleen Vinehout of Alma announced her run in a video posted online, in which she highlights her work in the Legislature and desire to tackle issues such as fixing rural school funding and expanding access to health care.

“I’m running for governor to turn the state’s priorities upside down,” she said. “To put people first, to make people the center of budget decisions and the top priority when it comes to spending state dollars.”

Vinehout previously ran for governor during the 2012 recall election against Governor Scott Walker, but finished third in the primary. She was also a potential candidate in 2014, but gave up a campaign after injuring her arm in a car crash.

She joins a field of at least five other Democratic candidates who are seeking the party’s nomination next year. They include state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers, Milwaukee businessman Andy Gronik, state Rep. Dana Wachs (D-Eau Claire), political activist Mike McCabe, and Barneveld native Bob Harlow. Several other Democrats are still considering a possible run against Republican Governor Scott Walker, who is expected to announce plans to seek a third term later this fall.