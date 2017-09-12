Wisconsin women’s hockey team picked second in WCHA

The Wisconsin women’s hockey team was picked to finish behind Minnesota in the 2017-18 WCHA race.

Four of the league coaches picked the Gophers to win the league this season. The other three picked the Badgers, who have won the last two regular-season championships.

Minnesota-Duluth and Ohio State tied for third place, followed by Bemidji State, St. Cloud State and Minnesota State.

Ohio State goalie Kassidy Sauve was picked as the league’s preseason player of the year, receiving a total of six votes. Wisconsin sophomore forward Abby Roque received the other vote.

The Badgers open the season on Saturday with an exhibition against the South Korean national team at LaBahn Arena. They’ll host Lindenwood to open the regular season on Sept. 22.