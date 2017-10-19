Big Ten announced Preseason men’s basketball honors

Michigan State’s Miles Bridges has been chosen as the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year heading into the 2017-18 men’s basketball season as voted on by a panel of conference media.

Bridges was also a unanimous selection to the preseason All-Big Ten team, along with Northwestern’s Bryant McIntosh and Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ. Maryland’s Justin Jackson, Michigan’s Moritz Wagner, Michigan State’s Nick Ward, Minnesota’s Amir Coffey and Nate Mason, Northwestern’s Scottie Lindsey and Purdue’s Vincent Edwards also earned preseason All-Big Ten honors.