Big Ten basketball writers pick the Badgers to finish 7th

According to a survey of 28 Big Ten basketball beat writers, the Wisconsin Badgers have been picked to finish seventh in the conference this coming season.

Michigan State was a unanimous pick to win the Big Ten, followed by Purdue, Minnesota and Northwestern. Michigan and Maryland tied for fifth, followed by Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, Penn State, Ohio State, Illinois, Nebraska and Rutgers.

The Badgers haven’t finished below fourth place in the Bo Ryan/Greg Gard era.

Junior center Ethan Happ was a first-team All-Big Ten pick last season and a unanimous selection on the beat writers’ 2017-18 preseason All-Big Ten team.

Happ was joined on the preseason All-Big Ten team by Michigan State forward Miles Bridges, Michigan junior forward Moritz Wagner, Minnesota senior guard Nate Mason and Northwestern senior guard Bryant McIntosh.

Bridges was a unanimous selection as preseason player of the year, while Michigan State forward Jaren Jackson Jr. was selected as the preseason freshman of the year.

Herro backs out of commitment

Whitnall High School senior guard Tyler Herro, who gave Wisconsin an oral commitment in September 2016, announced on Twitter on Tuesday night he is re-opening his recruiting.

That announcement comes less than a month from signing day and leaves Wisconsin with two scholarships for the 2018 freshman class.

Herro initially chose UW over Purdue, Indiana, Arizona, Florida, Marquette, Iowa State and several other schools.