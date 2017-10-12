Deputies say pregnant woman overdosed from heroin from Nygren, Gray

Brown County investigators say a 31-year-old pregnant Green Bay woman died of an overdose, and they believe a state lawmaker’s daughter and a man sold her the heroin.

Twenty-eight-year-old Cassandra Nygren and 33-year-old Shawn Gray were arrested early Wednesday on two possible charges of first-degree reckless homicide by dealing drugs.

Deputies say Jennifer Skeen was 30 to 33 weeks pregnant when she died from a fentanyl overdose in June.

Nygren’s father is Republican Rep. John Nygren of Marinette. He’s worked on a series of bills in recent years to combat drug use, especially heroin and opioid prescription drugs.

