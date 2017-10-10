Greenleaf man reaches plea deal in fatal crash

A 19-year-old Greenleaf man has been convicted of using marijuana shortly before causing a fatal traffic crash.

Devon Robley has pleaded no contest in Brown County court to amended charges in connection with the July 2016 incident.

Robley was accused of smoking marijuana at a park when he was 17, then driving through a stop sign at 70 miles an hour – colliding with an SUV. The crashed killed 16-year-old Simon Hill, who was riding with Robley, and 32-year-old Laurie Shaha of De Pere, a passenger in the SUV.

He will be sentenced in January on counts of homicide by negligent driving and driving under the influence of a controlled substance, while two injury related OWI charges will be dropped.

WTAQ