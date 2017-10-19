Manitowoc County man accused of holding gun to girl’s head

An 18-year-old Manitowoc County man is accused of trying to kill a girl Wednesday night.

Manitowoc Police say the man put a gun to the girl’s head and pulled the trigger, but it didn’t go off.

The victim was able to get away with the help of another teen. Police say the man then pointed the gun at that person and forced them to drive away.

The suspect was later arrested at his home, where police found two loaded guns inside the residence.

The suspect could face several charges, including attempted second-degree intentional homicide.

WTAQ