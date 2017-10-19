Oshkosh Police see uptick in guns stolen from cars

Oshkosh Police say 2017 has brought a sharp increase in the number of guns reported stolen out of vehicles.

Officer Joe Nichols says there have been 15 reports of guns being stolen from vehicles in the city, out of a total of 25 stolen gun reports in 2017. That’s up from seven reports in 2016.

Nichols says most of this year’s crimes have occurred in the overnight hours. “Almost all of the guns that were taken from vehicles have occurred when the owner forgets to lock their vehicle.”

Police are continuing to investigate, while only one of the stolen guns has been recovered so far. “We’re looking at all of the usual places where some people like to go: pawn shops. We’re looking for video. We’re looking for information.”

WTAQ