Packers could play in London next season

The Green Bay Packers are one of six NFL teams that have yet to play a game in London. That could all change by next season.

The Packers have maintained an interest in playing in London, but not at the expense of giving up a home game. The Los Angeles Rams are on their schedule as a road game next season and the Rams are slated to play a home game in London, so that would seem to be a good fit.

The 2018 London schedule is expected to be finalized in December. The rest of the NFL schedule won’t be released until April.

The problem the league has been having in terms of getting the Packers to London is opposing teams haven’t been willing to give up home games because Packers’ fans travel so well. But with the Rams already agreeing to give up a home game every year from 2016 through 2019, this would be the opportune time to get the Packers overseas.