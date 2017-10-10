Prosecutor clears officers in fatal Kewaunee County shooting

Criminal charges will not be filed in August’s fatal officer-involved shooting in Kewaunee County.

District Attorney Andrew Naze said Tuesday that Sheriff’s Deputy Jamie Tlachac was acting to protect a fellow officer when he shot 22-year-old Tyler Whitmire.

Naze said Whitmire was charging another deputy with a knife, when Tlachac shot him. “With the deadly weapon raised, and the close proximity, Mr. Whitmire posed an immediate and substantial risk of death or great bodily harm,” he said.

Four deputies were responding to a report that Whitmire had attacked a woman with a hammer, after the two had smoked marijuana together. All four have been on paid administrative leave since the incident, but will now be allowed to return to work.

