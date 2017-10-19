Rodgers undergoes surgery on broken collarbone

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers underwent surgery Thursday on the broken right collarbone he suffered in last Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The rehabilitation process now begins for the six-time Pro Bowler. The Packers said there’s a chance Rodgers will miss the rest of the season as he recovers from the injury. It remains to be seen if Rodgers can return before the end of the Packers season.

Brett Hundley takes over at quarterback for the Packers until Rodgers can return. Hundley will make his first regular season start against the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field on Sunday.