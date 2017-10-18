Silo collapse injures two men in Brown County

Brown County authorities say two De Pere men were injured after a silo collapsed.

Crews arrived at the Town of Glenmore property Wednesday morning. Two men, ages 40 and 45, were 80 feet in the air, working on bringing a grain elevator down when the silo gave way.

One man was crushed, and was air-lifted to the hospital, the other was taken by ambulance.

Officals have not released the name of the men, but say one was a relative of the farm owners and the other was a friend who was helping.

Both men suffered non-life theatening injuries.

WTAQ