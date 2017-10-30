Top-ranked Wisconsin earns sweep over rival Minnesota in women’s hockey

Senior co-captain Baylee Wellhausen scored 1:32 into overtime to lead the number-1 ranked Wisconsin Badger women’s hockey team to a 2-1 victory over number-6 Minnesota on Sunday at Ridder Arena.

Wellhausen scored her second goal of the weekend and of the season for Wisconsin (12-0-0, 6-0-0 WCHA), firing the puck over the shoulder of Minnesota (5-4-1, 4-3-1-0 WCHA) goaltender Sydney Peters.

The two teams were scoreless in the first period. The Badgers capitalized on a 2-on-1 situation in the second as junior Sam Cogan slotted the puck onto the stick of sophomore Alexis Mauermann who put it past Peters to give the Badgers a 1-0 lead.

The Gophers scored a short time later on a power-play to send the game tied 1-1 into the third period.

Wisconsin completed its first sweep at Minnesota since the 2006-07 season and only its fourth road sweep of the Golden Gophers in school history.

The Badgers outshot Minnesota 27-17, marking the 11th time this year UW has outshot its opponent.

Wisconsin returns home to face No. 4 Ohio State in a Saturday-Sunday series at LaBahn Arena. Saturday’s game, which is sold out, begins at 2 p.m. while Sunday’s game starts at noon.

AUDIO: Baylee Wellhausen says great game, good result :18

AUDIO: Mark Johnson says it’s a good win for his team :14