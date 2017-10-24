Wisconsin basketball adds exhibition

The Wisconsin men’s basketball team will play an additional exhibition game to help raise money for those affected by hurricanes in the United States and the Caribbean.

The Badgers will host Northern Iowa on November 1, at 7 p.m. at the Kohl Center.

Greg Gard’s Badgers will also scrimmage Missouri on Saturday in the Quad Cities and host UW-Stout in an exhibition game on Nov. 5.

Fans in attendance will be asked to donate to Team Rubicon, an organization founded by former Wisconsin football player and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Jake Wood. Team Rubicon unites the skills and experience of military veterans with first responders to rapidly deploy emergency response teams to disaster areas.