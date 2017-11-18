Badger women’s soccer team falls in NCAA second round – Badger update

The Wisconsin women’s soccer team saw their season come to an end on Friday night, falling in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Friday night, 1-0 to top-seeded South Carolina.

UW’s defense held the Gamecocks without a shot up until the 36th minute and just eight shots total in the game.

Hockey Badgers beat Michigan

Freshman defenseman Josh Ess scored 33 seconds into the game and Wisconsin (8-5-1, 3-2-0 Big Ten) rolled to a 7-3 victory over Michigan (6-4-1, 2-2-1 Big Ten) on Friday at the Kohl Center.

Seven different Badgers scored for Wisconsin, which went 1-for-4 on the power play, and killed 4-of-5 penalties.

Wisconsin and Michigan close out their series at 7 p.m. on Saturday night at the Kohl Center.

Wisconsin volleyball victorious

The 12th-ranked Wisconsin women’s volleyball team knocked off Illinois in four sets on Friday night. The Badgers won 20-25, 25-23, 25-16 and 25-20.

Wisconsin (18-8 overall, 9-8 Big Ten) hit .298 (65 kills – 23 errors – 141 attempts) and held Illinois (18-10, 9-8) to a hitting percentage of .201 (47-20-134).

The Badgers are off Saturday before closing out the road trip at Northwestern on Sunday afternoon.