Badgers earn Big Ten offensive honors

Just a day after 12 members of the Wisconsin defense earn All-Big Ten honors, eight members from the offensive side of the ball were honored by the Big Ten on Wednesday.

Freshman tailback Jonathan Taylor and offensive linemen Beau Benzschawel and Michael Deiter were all named consensus first-team selections.

Badger senior tight end Troy Fumagalli was a first-team pick by the coaches and second by the media.

Sophomore tackle David Edwards was a consensus second team selection. Freshman center Tyler Biadasz is a third team selection by the coaches and media while sophomore wide receiver Quintez Cephus and sophomore quarterback Alex Hornibrook were consensus honorable mention selections.

The Ohio State Buckeyes led the conference with 11 offensive players honored. The Big Ten’s individual awards will be announced on Thursday.

The Badgers (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten) and Buckeyes (10-2, 8-1) will play for the Big Ten Championship on Saturday night (7:17 p.m.) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.