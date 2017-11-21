Badgers fall short against Baylor

The Wisconsin Badgers trailed by as many as 19 and pulled to within two points before falling to Baylor 70-65 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.

The Badgers (2-2) suffered their second straight loss and will face UCLA (3-1), in the consolation game. The Bruins fell to Creighton 100-89 in last nights semifinals.

Ethan Happ finished with 23 points, 13 rebounds and four assists to lead the Badgers, making 11 of 19 shots.

Freshman guard Brad Davison added 13 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Wisconsin had to foul late and the Bears hit 20 of 27 free-throws.