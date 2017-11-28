Badgers fall to 0-4 against ranked opponents

The Wisconsin Badgers dropped to 0-4 against ranked teams this season, falling to Virginia 49-37 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge in Charlottesville, Va.

The Badgers fell to 3-4 overall with the loss. Ethan Happ led UW with 14 points and eight rebounds to lead the Badgers. D’Mitrik Trice added 10 points. Only five Badgers scored in the contest.

Wisconsin entered the game averaging 75 points a game while shooting on average, 47.7% from the field. The Badgers didn’t come close to that on Monday night, shooting just 31% from the field (15 of 48) and 15% from three-point range (3 of 20).

Virginia had a 34-18 edge in points in the paint and had 14 offensive rebounds as they pushed their record to 7-0 to start the season.

The Badgers now head to Big Ten play. They’ll host Ohio State on Saturday and travel to Penn State on Monday night.