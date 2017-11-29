Badgers move up to No. 4 in College Football Playoff Rankings

Paul Chryst has told his team all season, not to worry about the College Football Playoff rankings. Just keep winning the next game on their schedule and things would work out.

It took 12 wins, but the Wisconsin Badgers (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten) are finally there, ranked fourth in this week’s rankings and will most likely be one of four teams to play for College Football’s National Championship if they can beat Ohio State in Saturday night’s Big Ten Championship game against Ohio State (7:17 p.m.) in Indianapolis.

The Badgers ranked 9th in the first College Football playoff rankings.

Ohio State (10-2, 8-1 Big Ten) is ranked number-8, up one spot from 9th last week.

The final rankings will be revealed at 11 a.m. on Sunday on ESPN.

The national semifinals are set for Jan. 1, at 4pm at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, and at 7:45 p.m. at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

The national title game will be played at 7 p.m. on January 8 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

If the Badgers lose to Ohio State on Saturday night, they’ll likely be left out of the College Football Playoffs.

Clemson (11-1) was the No. 1 team in Tuesday’s latest playoff rankings. Auburn (10-2) is number two and Oklahoma (11-1) is third. Alabama (11-1) dropped to number-5.