Bennett rips Packers after returning to New England

It didn’t take long for Martellus Bennett to find a new home after the Green Bay Packers waived him on Wednesday. He was claimed by New England on Thursday and was on the practice field with the Patriots on Friday. But the story doesn’t end there.

On Instagram, Bennett claimed that the Packers knew of his worsening shoulder injury but tried to get him to continue to play. Bennett claimed the Packers releasing him had all to do about money.

In his post, Bennett claimed team physician Dr. Patrick McKenzie tried to persuade him to play thru a major injury. Packer players didn’t have much to say about Bennett’s Instagram post, but they did show support for McKenzie.

The Packers physician is known to be more conservative with regards to players returning to action after being injured. He care’s about the player’s health and well-being and supports their best interests, not that of the team. Bennett’s claims towards McKenzie definitely go against the norm.

What doesn’t add up is Bennett saying he wanted to have surgery to repair his rotator cuff, but as soon as he was claimed by New England, those plans have all of a sudden changed. Bennett is practicing with the Patriots and appears to be ready to play the second half of the season in New England.

The Packers return to action Sunday when they face the Bears in a noon kickoff in Chicago.