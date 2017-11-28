Bennett’s season is over in New England

Martellus Bennett’s season came to an end, less than a month after he was released by the Green Bay Packers and signed by the New England Patriots.

The Patriots put Bennett on injured reserve on Monday, after missing last week’s game against Miami with hamstring and shoulder injuries. He had a total of six receptions for 53 yards in wins over the Broncos and Raiders.

Bennett was released by the Packers on November 8 after “failing to disclose a physical condition.”

Bennett was waived in Green Bay after accusing the team physician of pushing him to play through a shoulder injury.