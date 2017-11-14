Bill would designate Indigenous Peoples Day in Wisconsin

Students from the Indian Community School of Milwaukee were at the Capitol on Tuesday, advocating for legislation that would make October 8th Indigenous Peoples Day in Wisconsin, taking the place of Columbus Day.

The bill (AB 611) is from state Representative David Bowen (D-Milwaukee). “They want to see a state that recognizes the true history of this country, and the great contributions that indigenous people have made to this state and to this country,” Bowen said.

The City of Madison and Milwaukee County already recognize Columbus Day as Indigenous Peoples Day. “We want to make sure that we can implement state policy and recognize Indigenous Peoples Day from here on out,” Bowen said.