Bucks end slide in Bledsoe’s debut

The Milwaukee Bucks used a swarming defense to help end a four-game losing streak. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points and added 12 rebounds, five assists and four blocks to lead the Bucks to a 94-87 win over the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio.

Point guard Eric Bledsoe finished with 13 points, seven assists, four rebounds and a steal in his Bucks debut.

The Bucks defense forced 18 San Antonio turnovers and turned those opportunities into 19 fast-break points.

The Bucks are back in Milwaukee tonight to face the Los Angeles Lakers at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.