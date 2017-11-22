Butler inches closer to Hall of Fame

Former Green Bay Packers great Leroy Butler, is a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Butler was one of 27 semifinalists announced on Tuesday by the Hall of Fame that will be considered for induction into the Class of 2018. The list was trimmed for 108 to 27.

The former Packers safety is one of four safeties on the list, including Brian Dawkins, John Lynch and Steve Atwater.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection played 12 seasons in the NFL, all with the Packers. He finished his career as the first defensive back in NFL history to record 20 interceptions (38) and 20 sacks (20 1/2).

Butler helped the Packers win the 1996 Super Bowl and was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame in 2007. He’s known as the inventor of the “Lambeau Leap” in 1993 after capping off a defensive touchdown with a leap into the Lambeau Field stands.