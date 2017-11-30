Chryst named Big Ten Coach of the Year

Last season, Wisconsin Badger coach Paul Chryst shared Big Ten Coach of the Year honors with Penn State’s James Franklin. After leading the Badgers to a 12-0 record this season, Chryst was voted unanimously as the Coach of the Year by the coaches and media.

Chryst is the first back-to-back winner since Northwestern’s Gary Barnett captured consecutive honors in 1995 and 1996. His Badgers will face Ohio State in the Big Ten title game on Saturday night (7:17 p.m.) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Tight end Troy Fumagalli was named the Kwalick-Clark tight end of the year. The former walk-on leads Wisconsin in receptions with 38 and is second in receiving yards (471) and is tied for second in touchdown catches with four.

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor was named the league’s freshman of the year after capturing Freshmen of the Week honors a record eight times during the regular season.

Taylor led the Big Ten in rushing, averaging 150.5 yards a game. He averaged 7.0 yards per carry and scored 13 touchdowns.

Penn State’s Saquon Barkley was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year. Iowa’s Josey Jewell was awarded the Defensive Player of the Year award.