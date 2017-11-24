Despite early start, Black Friday still big in Wisconsin

Wisconsin stores still expected to be busy on this Black Friday, even though an estimated 32 million bargain hunters went shopping on Thanksgiving across the U.S.

Taylor Knoeck of Marshfield scored a great deal on a 32 inch smart TV for her dorm room at UW-Stout — and she bought it at Target in Marshfield while nearby Kohl’s, Younkers, and Walmart also had plenty of cars in their lots late on Thanksgiving night.

Despite some stores opting to keep their doors closed until Friday morning, many national retailers did offer deals on Thursday night. Many local retailers kept with the traditional “Black Friday” sales though, with Madison’s downtown State Street area was flooded with shoppers during the day on Friday.

The National Retail Federation says 115 million shoppers nationally were expected to be out in stores today, while 78 million will shop for deals online on Cyber Monday.

Affiliate WDLB contributed to this report