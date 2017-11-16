Evers proposes tuition cuts for UW Colleges

A Democratic candidate for Governor is proposing to cut tuition in half for students at the University of Wisconsin’s two year colleges. Tony Evers says that would help the two-year campuses, and boost the state’s workforce.

“They provide excellent services,” Evers says of the two year schools, which have been faced with declining enrollments.

Evers said a tuition cut would cost less than $20 million a year based on current averages — and he says he’d pay for it by reducing tax breaks.

Enrollment at the two year colleges has dropped by about one third since 2010, causing U-W President Ray Cross and the Board of Regents to merge the 13 two year schools with four year campuses.