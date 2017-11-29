Giannis has a big night in Bucks road victory

Giannis Antetokounmpo entered Tuesday night’s game in Sacramento as the NBA’s leader in minutes played. Last night, he needed just 26 minutes to scored 32 points and lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 112-87 win over the Sacramento Kings. The win gave the Bucks a 2-1 record on their current road trip.

Giannis also added five rebounds, five steals and five assists to go along with his 32 points.

Point guard Eric Bledsoe added 21 points and had three of the Bucks 13 steals. Khris Middleton chipped in 12 points in 23 minutes after his availability was in question after missing the team shootaround due to illness.

The Bucks improved to 10-9 and face the Portland Trailblazers on Thursday night. The Bucks beat the Blazers 113-110 in Milwaukee on Oct. 21.