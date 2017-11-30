Goyke proposes prison reforms package

A state lawmaker is urging colleagues of both parties to consider prison reforms that could take pressure off the troubled Lincoln Hills juvenile facility.

Representative Evan Goyke (D-Milwaukee) is proposing legislation that would turn Lincoln Hills into an adult treatment center, and relocate juvenile Lincoln Hills inmates to up to 10 smaller facilities around the state.

Goyke also wants to cut parole revocations for rule violations that are not criminal , and bring back early release dates for prisoners who complete schooling and treatment programs.

The lawmaker said Wisconsin is close to having to send prisoners to other states, with 23,000 inmates being held in lockups designed to hold 16,000 — and county jails are filling more of the gap, as they hold around 450 youth prisoners now, up from just 50 last year.

The Democrat’s proposals are unlikely to gain traction in the state Assembly, where Republicans hold a 63 to 35 seat majority.