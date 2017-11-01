Herd to play home opener at Bradley Center

The Wisconsin Herd won’t be able to play their first three games at home because the Menominee Nation Arena, the teams new $21 million venue in Oshkosh won’t be finished on time.

The Milwaukee Bucks G-League affiliate was scheduled to open in Oshkosh on November 17. That opener will now take place at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. So will the teams next two home games. As of now, the Herd plan to play their first game in Oshkosh on December 1.

For the 1,100 season ticket holders that are planning to attend the game, the Herd plans to run buses to Milwaukee for the game against the Windy City Bulls and will make other concessions to season ticket holders as well.

The two additional games to be played in Milwaukee, Saturday, Nov. 18 and Tuesday, Nov. 28, will be closed to the public because of the costs involved with opening the building for fans.