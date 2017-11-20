Hunting gunshot fatality in Marquette County

Wisconsin has recorded its first shooting death of a deer hunter in two years. It’s also the fourth since 2012. It happened Saturday near Westfield in Marquette County, where the sheriff says a 57-year-old county resident somehow shot himself — and his father found him dead.

About ten miles away, a 62-year-old Shawano County man died from natural causes after his body was found in a tree stand 16 feet up.

Three other hunters accidentally wounded themselves Saturday in Brown, Shawano, and Forest counties as 600,000 hunters took to the woods throughout Wisconsin to begin the state’s nine day gun deer hunt.