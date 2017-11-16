Lawmakers hold hearing on ‘Green Alert’ legislation

State lawmakers are being urged to pass legislation that would create a special alert system for missing veterans who are at risk of harming themselves.

The bill would create a “Green Alert” – similar to the Amber Alert for missing children and Silver Alert for missing senior citizens who are believed to be in danger. It was inspired by the case of Corey Adams – an Air Force veteran who went missing earlier this year and whose body was found 18 days later.

The bill would require the state to use its alert network to send out information about missing veterans and members of the armed forces who are believed to be at risk because of physical or mental health issues.

During a hearing at the Capitol Thursday, Carmen Adams – Corey’s sister – testified that his disappearance initially sparked no interest from police. Adams had been diagnosed with PTSD and bi-polar disorder and his family feared he was in danger.

Despite filing a missing persons report and raising concerns about his mental health, she said police did nothing for eight days and it was only after local media picked up the story that they saw action. “He did not fit the criteria for being considered critically missing,” she said.

Adams’ body was eventually found in a pond at a Milwaukee park. His cause of death was eventually ruled an accidental drowning, although the family continues to question how he ended up in the water.

“I truly believe this bill would save the life of another veteran who is facing the same situation as my brother did,” Adams said. “Unlike my brother, this individuals will be saved.”

A legislative committee is currently considering the bill.