Man killed in Kewaunee County crash identified

Kewaukee Police have identified a man killed in a crash Sunday, who officers reported was driving more than 100 miles an hour on Highway 29 Sunday night.

The man has been identified as 21-year-old Noah Gum of Kewaunee. Gum was found dead Sunday night, after his vehicle had left the roadway and rolled over multiple times. Gum was the only person in the vehicle.

A Kewaunee police officer spotted Gum speeding at about 11 p.m. Sunday and began to chase his vehicle, but was unable to keep up. The officer later found the rollover accident just outside of Kewaunee, and confirmed it was the same vehicle.

