Marquette falls to Wichita State in Maui Invitational

Foul trouble and poor shooting did in the Marquette Golden Eagles on Tuesday night as they fell to Wichita State 80-66 in the Maui Invitational.

Marquette (2-2) hit just 10 of its 33 shots in the second half as Andrew Rowsey and Markus Howard combined for 26 of the teams 30 points in the second half.

Sam Hauser played just three minutes in the first half after landing three quick fouls. He played 19 minutes in the second half but missed all four shots he took. Hauser finished with three points from his short stint in the first half.

Rowsey finished with 26 points, Howard had 25 and the rest of the team managed to score 15 points.

After trailing 41-36 at halftime, Marquette bounced back to tie the game at 45. But the Shockers went on a 13-3 run and were never tied or behind again.

Marquette has one game left in Maui. They’ll face LSU tonight.