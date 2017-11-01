One Wisconsin Now sues lawmakers for blocking it on Twitter

A liberal advocacy group has filed a federal lawsuit against three state lawmakers who blocked the organization’s Twitter account from following them and viewing material they post.

The lawsuit targets Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Joint Finance Committee co-chair John Nygren, and Representative Jesse Kremer – all Republicans. One Wisconsin Now executive director Scot Ross argues blocking their account violates the First Amendment by denying them access to information that’s being shared publicly.

“Nobody made these government officials create this government-public forum,” he argues. “If you’re going to create it, everyone gets access…not just the people you agree with.”

The group frequently criticizes GOP policies on Twitter – sometimes directing those remarks at lawmakers.

Vos, Nygren, and Kremer did not respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit. However, Kremer did post on Twitter Wednesday that he is “probably one of the most accessible statesman in WI & carry on opposing viewpoint discussions regularly on social media.”