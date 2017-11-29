Oshkosh Corporation targets 2019 for headquarters move

Oshkosh Corporation is hoping to move into its new headquarters by the fall of 2019.

The Fortune 500 company considered several locations, before formally picking a site in Oshkosh one week ago. The city agreed to sell part of the Lakeshore Municipal Golf Course off I-41.

Spokeswoman Katie Hoxtell says it’s too early for exact dates, but they do have a plan in place. She says the next steps include working out a development agreement with the city of Oshkosh.

Hoxtell says they hope to break ground on the project in the spring of next year.

WHBY