Oshkosh set to host NCAA D-3 Quarterfinal

Brett Kasper tossed six touchdown passes to lead the UW-Oshkosh Titans to a 42-21 win over North Central in the second round of the NCAA Division III playoffs on Saturday at Titan Stadium.

The Titans fell behind 7-0, then scored 42 straight points before North Central would score again.

Kasper finished 18 of 24 for 276 yards. Two of the touchdown passes went to Sam Mentkowski who finished with four receptions for 117 yards.

The Titans (11-0) will face Wartburg (12-0) at Titan Stadium at noon on Saturday in the quarterfinals. Wartburg clobbered Trine 49-7 to advance.