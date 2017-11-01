Packers health is slowly improving

The Green Bay Packers don’t have to release their first official injury report of the week until Thursday. The health of their team has improved slightly in their bye week.

The Packers returned to practice on Tuesday and two starters appear ready to return to action. Safety Morgan Burnett (hamstring) and left guard Lane Taylor (ankle) practiced with the team.

Taylor’s return could give the Packers their entire starting offensive line back for Monday nights game against the Detroit Lions. That would be good as quarterback Brett Hundley makes his second start with the team.

The Packers did have a number of defensive players still sidelined by injury. Inside linebacker Joe Thomas (ankle), outside linebacker Nick Perry (unknown), defensive tackle Quinton Dial (chest), safety Kentrell Brice (ankle) and outside linebacker Ahmad Brooks (back) did not practice on Tuesday.

Barclay signs with Detroit

Veteran guard Don Barclay, who was released by the Packers last week, signed Tuesday with the Detroit Lions. Barclay rejoins former Packers guard T.J. Lang, who signed a free agent deal with the Lions in the off-season.