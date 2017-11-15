Packers re-sign Goode at long snapper

After more issues with the kicking operation, the Green Bay Packers released long snapper Derek Hart and signed veteran Brett Goode for another go-around.

Goode suffered a hamstring injury in Week 3 and was put on injured reserve. The Packers then worked out an injury settlement with Goode, allowing him to become a free agent.

The two sides agreed to a four-week settlement, meaning the Packers could re-sign Goode three weeks after that period ended.

The Packers had signed Taybor Pepper in his place, but Pepper landed on injured reserve as well after suffering an ankle injury in practice.

Long snapper number three was Hart, but he struggled with a handful of snaps, resulting in some continued problems in the kicking operation.

Goode doesn’t give the Packers the speed to cover punts, but his long snapping has been rock solid during his entire stay in Green Bay and the Packers could use some consistency in that area during the final seven games of the regular season.