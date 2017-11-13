Packers secure much needed victory

Brett Hundley threw for 212 yards and a touchdown to collect his first NFL win and secure a much needed victory for Green Bay. The Packers snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Chicago Bears 23-16 at Soldier Field on Sunday.

Hundley threw a 17-yard touchdown to Davante Adams to give the Packers a 23-13 lead with 5:29 left to play and the Packers (5-4) held on for the win, beating the Bears (3-6) for the eighth time in the last nine games.

The win was the first for the Packers since they last beat Dallas back on October 8. Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone against the Vikings one week later and the Packers have been winless until Sunday.

Hundley completed 18 of 25 passes and Ty Montgomery ran for a 37-yard touchdown in the second quarter. But the Packers ended up losing both Montgomery (ribs) and starting tailback Aaron Jones (knee) to injury. Jamaal Williams came in to rush for 67 yards on 20 carries and the Packers totaled 160 yards on 37 carries.

Montgomery initially broke multiple ribs in the first meeting against the Bears and then suffered another rib injury against Chicago on Sunday.

The Packers will also need to keep an eye on Hundley this week after he injured his hamstring on Sunday. The injury was evident when Hundley scrambled to pick up 17 yards on a scramble in the fourth quarter. After the game, Hundley told reporters he would be fine this week

The turning point in the game took place with the Bears driving in the second quarter. Benny Cunningham took a short pass for a 23-yard gain and was ruled out inside the Packers 3-yard line. The Bears challenged the spot and replay officials ruled he didn’t have control when the ball touched the pylon and rolled out of bounds inside the end zone. That by rule is a touchback. The Bears technically didn’t lose the challenge, but they did lose the ball as the Packers took over at the 20-yard line.

The Bears came into the game ranked sixth in the NFL in rushing yards per game (130.1). Starter Jordan Howard was fifth among tailbacks in rushing yards with 662. But the Packers, who have been inconsistent in stopping the run this season, held Chicago in check. Howard rushed for 54 yards on 15 carries and challenged Mitchell Trubisky to beat them with the passing game.

Trubisky did manage to throw for a career-high 297 yards, including a 46 yard touchdown pass to Josh Bellamy, but the Packers did a good job of changing the looks and putting pressure on the Bears rookie. They collected five quarterbacks sacks, including three from outside linebacker Nick Perry.

It was a big win for the Packers, who stayed within two games of the division leading Minnesota Vikings. Green Bay is back home at Lambeau Field this Sunday to face the Baltimore Ravens.