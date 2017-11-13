Rettke earns record eighth Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors

Wisconsin’s 6’8 middle blocker Dana Rettke has captured Big Ten Player of the Week honors for a record eighth time this year.

The 6’8 middle blocker recorded a match-high 14 hills at Indiana last Friday and a team-high 11 kills at Purdue on Saturday. Rettke averaged 4.17 kills per set while hitting .465 (25 kills – 5 errors – 43) on the weekend.

On the season, Rettke leads the Badgers with a .437 hitting percentage, which ranks second in the Big Ten. She has a team-best 1.39 blocks per set, which ranks fourth in the conference. She also had a team-best 3.38 kills and 0.27 service aces per set.

Until this season, the most awards received in a season was six, set by Minnesota’s Samantha Seliger-Swenson in 2015.

No. 13 Wisconsin (17-8, 8-8 BIG) wraps up the road portion of the Big Ten season with two matches this weekend. The Badgers travel to Illinois (18-9, 9-7) on Friday for a 7 p.m. match in Champaign, Illinois. Wisconsin takes on Northwestern (14-14, 4-12) for the second time this season on Sunday. The two teams will play in Evanston, Illinois at 1 p.m.