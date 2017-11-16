Rodgers works on side as teammates practice

While the Green Bay Packers were busy preparing for Sunday’s home game against the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was busy on the side, getting some cardio work in, as well as some agility drills and eventually taking some snaps from a team trainer.

Nobody is really sure if or when Rodgers will be back this season, but his appearance on the practice field was the first time in front of the team’s media.

Rodgers was whipping a towel down in a throwing motion with his right arm, similar to drill work of a baseball pitcher.

The Packers are hoping they can secure enough wins to keep them in the playoff hunt with a potential Rodgers return late in the season.

Rodgers broke his collarbone against the Vikings on Oct. 15 and had surgery a short time later. He was placed on injured reserve Oct. 20, which means he can begin practicing with the team six weeks after that date. He is eligible to play eight weeks after Oct. 20.

Rodgers working out while his team practices has at least served the purpose of exciting some of his teammates. But they all know if they don’t do their job, then it won’t matter if Rodgers is ready to return late in the season or not.