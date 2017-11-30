Ryan says Conyers ‘should resign immediately’

As the U.S. Senate continues it’s work on a tax reform package, House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin is making a prediction. “I’m not a guy who’s in the guarantee business, because I can only control this side of the Capitol. I am very confident we can get this done this year.

The Janesville Republican commented during his weekly press conference at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Ryan commenting on the process in the Senate however. “I think the Senate did a very good job of not commenting on our deliberative process while we were processing tax reform. I’m going to respect their process,” he said. “We’ll work with the Senate on the end game, in the conference committee.”

Ryan said Republicans in his chamber stand ready, to prevent a government shutdown, and that whether or not that happens is up to Senate Democrats. “We will pass a short-term CR (continuing resolution) that is necessary to keep the government open, to keep talks going. Hopefully people will decide to participate in these talks. If the Senate Democrats decide to filibuster that, then they will have chosen to shut the government down, something that we do not want to see happen.”

Ryan said that Michigan Democrat, Congressman John Conyers, should step down over allegations of sexual misconduct. A former deputy chief of staff to Conyers, Marion Brown, said Thursday that Conyers “touched me in different ways and it was very uncomfortable and very unprofessional.”

“I heard what she said this morning on NBC. No one should have to go through something like that, let alone here in Congress. So yes, I think he should resign. I think he should resign immediately.”