Steven Avery’s new trial motions denied

Steven Avery’s motions to reconsider an earlier decision that denied him a new trial, have once again been rejected by a judge. Avery is seeking a new trial for the 2005 murder of photographer Teresa Halbach, and is currently serving life in prison.

Statements in Judge Angela Sutkiewicz’s ruling indicate that the court finds no basis to reverse its October 3rd decision of denying Avery a new trial. Several motions have been filed by Avery’s attorney since then.

Tuesday’s ruling also indicated that the Motion to Reconsider is not the appropriate forum for the court, and should have been in Avery’s first motion.

WTAQ