UW rolls to season opening win

The Wisconsin men’s basketball team rolled to a 85-50 season opening win over South Carolina State at the Kohl Center on Friday night.

After playing just 48 minutes all of last season, seven-foot forward Andy Van Vliet got his first opportunity last night and delivered an 18 point, eight rebound performance in the win. Van Vliet hit 4 of 5 three-pointers and 7 of 11 shots overall.

Ethan Happ led the Badgers with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Redshirt sophomore Brevin Pritzl added 17 points and sophomore guard D’Mitrik Trice had 13 points.

Wisconsin had 18 assists but turned it over 13 times.

The Badgers return to action Sunday evening (5pm) against Yale.

AUDIO: Andy Van Vliet on his opportunity :19