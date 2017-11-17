WIAA State Football Finals

Four games are in the books with three more to go today in the WIAA State High School football championships at Camp Randall Stadium. Thursday’s results and Friday’s lineup follow:

Division 7 Bangor 37, Blackhawk 14

Division 6 Fond du Lac Springs 35, Iola-Scandinavia 12

Division 5 Amherst 28, Lake Country Lutheran 21

Division 4 Lodi 17, St. Croix Central 10 (OT)

Friday’s Lineup

Division 3 Rice Lake (10-2) vs. New Berlin Eisenhower (13-0) 10 a.m.

Division 2 Waunakee (13-0) vs. Brookfield Central (13-0) 1 p.m.

Division 1 Kimberly (13-0) vs. Sun Prairie (13-0) 4 p.m.