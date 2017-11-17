WIAA State Football Finals

Google+

Four games are in the books with three more to go today in the WIAA State High School football championships at Camp Randall Stadium.  Thursday’s results and Friday’s lineup follow:

Division 7  Bangor 37, Blackhawk 14
Division 6  Fond du Lac Springs 35, Iola-Scandinavia 12
Division 5  Amherst 28, Lake Country Lutheran 21
Division 4  Lodi 17, St. Croix Central 10  (OT)

Friday’s Lineup

Division 3  Rice Lake (10-2) vs. New Berlin Eisenhower (13-0)  10 a.m.
Division 2  Waunakee (13-0) vs. Brookfield Central (13-0)  1 p.m.
Division 1  Kimberly (13-0) vs. Sun Prairie (13-0)  4 p.m.

 


